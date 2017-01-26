LOT E170 near Varna on Jun 30th 2015, transponder inadvertently off...
Last Update: Saturday, Jan 28th 2017 23:54Z

A LOT Polish Airlines Embraer ERJ-170, registration SP-LDK performing flight LO-7293 from Warsaw to Istanbul , was enroute at FL370 tracking airway N616, reported with Bucharest Control and was radar identified at 11:44Z. However, the transponder of the aircraft dropped offline at 11:56Z.
