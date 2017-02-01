Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox

In the crumbling industrial city that produced Yugo cars before war tore apart the Balkans, Aleksa Djuraskovic is worried history is again catching up with his Serbian homeland. After being laid off from the auto factory last year, he sees his hometown of Kragujevac going back to the hardship of the 1990s, when Serbia was under economic sanctions and ethnic conflict led to leaders being put on trial for war crimes.

Chicago, IL

