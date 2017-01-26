Fraport Wins Award of German-Bulgaria...

Fraport Wins Award of German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD won the award of the German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce for large enterprise for 2016. The company-concessionaire of the airports in Varna and Burgas invested EUR 6.1 M in movable assets and IT equipment in the two airports in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC