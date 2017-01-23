Five Parties Have Chance to Enter Bul...

Five Parties Have Chance to Enter Bulgaria's Parliament - Poll

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

Five parties would make it to Parliament in the early election this spring, a poll based on attitudes in mid-January shows. The parties jumping above the 4% threshold include conservative GERB , socialist BSP , liberal, ethnic Turk-dominated DPS , the recently forged nationalist alliance United Patriots , and Volya , the new party of Varna-based businessman Veselin Mareshki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC