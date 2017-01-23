Five Parties Have Chance to Enter Bulgaria's Parliament - Poll
Five parties would make it to Parliament in the early election this spring, a poll based on attitudes in mid-January shows. The parties jumping above the 4% threshold include conservative GERB , socialist BSP , liberal, ethnic Turk-dominated DPS , the recently forged nationalist alliance United Patriots , and Volya , the new party of Varna-based businessman Veselin Mareshki.
