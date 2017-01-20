Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow Killing Dozens In Balkans, Eastern Europe

The lowest temperatures in decades and a blanket of heavy snow in parts of the Balkans, Greece, and Eastern Europe are causing dozens of deaths, power outages, and travel delays. Authorities have blamed at least 73 deaths on the extreme weather, the coldest since 1963, including at least 15 people who froze to death in the Balkans this week: four elderly men in Bosnia, six people in Serbia, two homeless men in Kosovo, and an elderly woman and two homeless men in Macedonia.

