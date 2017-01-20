Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow Killing Dozens In Balkans, Eastern Europe
The lowest temperatures in decades and a blanket of heavy snow in parts of the Balkans, Greece, and Eastern Europe are causing dozens of deaths, power outages, and travel delays. Authorities have blamed at least 73 deaths on the extreme weather, the coldest since 1963, including at least 15 people who froze to death in the Balkans this week: four elderly men in Bosnia, six people in Serbia, two homeless men in Kosovo, and an elderly woman and two homeless men in Macedonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC