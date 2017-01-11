Europe: heavy snow brings more misery...

Europe: heavy snow brings more misery, deaths, travel delays

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Authorities dug out stranded residents as heavy snow blanketed Eastern Europe Wednesday as people struggled with travel delays, power outages and sub-zero temperatures. Homeless people and migrants were among those most at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC