Code Yellow in Most of Bulgaria over Snow, Road Ice

A warning has been issued by Bulgaria's weather service for Thursday. Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Shumen, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv are the regions affected.

