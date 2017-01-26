Code Yellow Declared for 17 Bulgarian...

Code Yellow Declared for 17 Bulgarian Regions

Saturday

Code Yellow for extremely low temperatures has been declared for 17 regions in the country, showed data of the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology .

Chicago, IL

