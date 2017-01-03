Code Yellow Declared for 12 Regions

Code Yellow Declared for 12 Regions

Thursday

Code-yellow has been declared on Thursday in 12 regions in western Bulgaria, reported the National Institute of Metereology and Hydrology. The lowest level of warning is in force for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia, Sofia-region, Pernik, Kustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.

Chicago, IL

