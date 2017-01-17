City Futsal man in England squad
York City Futsal's Robbie Bettson has been included in the England squad travelling to Bulgaria next week. His colleagues are facing three games in the preliminary round of the UEFA Futsal Championships, opening up against Malta at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna on Tuesday 23rd January.
