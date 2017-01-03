Bus with 40 Japanese Tourists Evacuated after Being Stranded in NE Bulgaria
A bus stranded along the snowy roads of northeastern Bulgaria has been succeesfully evacuated after failing to go ahead along the road between Razgrad and Shumen. The incident has taken place despite a blanket ban on using the roads in the small hours, amid severe weather conditions throughout the country, outgoing Regional Development Minister Lilyana Pavlova has said.
