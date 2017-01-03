Bulgaria's Trakia Motorway Closed Again between Zimnitsa Hub, Burgas
Movement has been brought to a halt along Trakia motorway between Zimnitsa transportation hub and the Black Sea city of Burgas , officials say. The section, hundreds of kilometers long, has been closed as meteorological conditions are worsening again, Valcho Cholakov, Governor of Burgas region, has told Focus Radio.
