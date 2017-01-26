Bulgaria's Radev: 'I fear EU will rem...

Bulgaria's Radev: 'I fear EU will remain hostage of sanction war against Russia'

EXCLUSIVE / "Bulgaria's choice of the EU and NATO is strategic and should not be called into question," the country's new President, Rumen Radev, told EurActiv in an exclusive interview as he arrives in Brussels today for his first visit abroad. Rumen Radev, a former military pilot and chief of the Bulgarian airforce, won the presidential elections by a landslide on 13 November , as the candidate of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party.

