Bulgaria's president elect says to dissolve parliament in a week's time
Presidential candidate of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Rumen Radev arrives for a news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 13, 2016. Reuters/Marko Djurica - RTX2THN5 Bulgaria's President-elect Rumen Radev, whose overwhelming victory at presidential polls in November triggered the collapse of the center-right government, said on Thursday he would dissolve the parliament in a week's time.
