Bulgaria's Govt Proposes Vice Admiral...

Bulgaria's Govt Proposes Vice Admiral Eftimov for Temporary Chief of Defence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

The government has proposed to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to issue a decree appointing Vice Admiral Emil Eftimov as temporary chief of defence until a permanent chief is appointed, but for a period no longer than one year, reported the government's press centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC