Bulgaria's EU justice monitoring repo...

Bulgaria's EU justice monitoring report goes unnoticed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: EurActiv.com

The European Commission's monitoring report on Bulgaria's progress in improving its law-enforcement system went largely unnoticed, as its publication yesterday coincided with the appointment of a caretaker government in Sofia, pending snap parliamentary elections on 26 March. The European Commission on Wednesday published its reports on Bulgaria and Romania, under the so-called Cooperation and Verification Mechanism set up as a condition of the countries' EU accession ten years ago, on 1 January 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC