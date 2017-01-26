Bulgaria's EU justice monitoring report goes unnoticed
The European Commission's monitoring report on Bulgaria's progress in improving its law-enforcement system went largely unnoticed, as its publication yesterday coincided with the appointment of a caretaker government in Sofia, pending snap parliamentary elections on 26 March. The European Commission on Wednesday published its reports on Bulgaria and Romania, under the so-called Cooperation and Verification Mechanism set up as a condition of the countries' EU accession ten years ago, on 1 January 2007.
