Bulgaria's Early Election: Poll Gives Socialists Edge on GERB

For the first time, an opinion poll has projected a slight edge for the Bulgarian Socialist Party on center-right GERB , the party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, in the event of a hypothetical election. GERB , which dominated the previous government until it stepped down in mid-November, would get 27.6%, narrowly lagging behind the BSP whose result would be 28.7%, if a snap vote were held on January 30, Monday, according to Gallup International Bulgaria pollsters.

