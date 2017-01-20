Bulgarian PM's Party to Seek from Mem...

Bulgarian PM's Party to Seek from Members Advice on Future Coalition

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgaria's outgoing PM Boyko Borisov went through tough times as he struggled to keep a diverse government coalition afloat in the past two years. File photo, BGNES GERB , the main party in Bulgaria's outgoing government, will ask some thousands of its members on the coalition policy it should pursue after the early election due this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC