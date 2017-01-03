Bulgarian MPs Reject Proposal to Revive Belene Nuclear Project
Lawmakers in Bulgaria have turned down a proposal to scrap a ban on proceeding with the construction of Belene nuclear power plant . The Bulgarian Socialist Party 's proposal has been defeated in Parliament just weeks before the current legislature is dissolved, months after the outgoing administration announced it might be looking into ways to revive the construction of Bulgaria's second nuclear plant.
