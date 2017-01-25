Bulgarian Govt Grants BGN 9.3 M More for MiG-29 Aircraft
At its last meeting, the Borisov 2 cabinet allocated additional funding for the MiG-29 fighter aircraft. The Defence Ministry received an additional BGN 9.3 M. The former soldier barracks in Aytos become the property of the local authorities.
