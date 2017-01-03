Bulgaria Wakes Up in Snow Trap

The entire republican road network in the region of Razgrad is closed for all types of vehicles. There is heavy snowfall in the region, while visibility has been reduced to a few metres, reported the Regional Road Department.

Chicago, IL

