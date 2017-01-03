Bulgaria Wakes Up in Snow Trap
The entire republican road network in the region of Razgrad is closed for all types of vehicles. There is heavy snowfall in the region, while visibility has been reduced to a few metres, reported the Regional Road Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC