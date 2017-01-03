Bulgaria to extradite Dutch terror su...

Bulgaria to extradite Dutch terror suspect to Netherlands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Star Tribune

A Bulgarian court has ordered a Dutch terror suspect who was arrested on a Bulgarian-Turkey border crossing to be extradited to the Netherlands. Police arrested Helena Soontjens as she crossed into Bulgaria on Dec. 21 at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint at the border with Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC