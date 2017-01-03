Bulgaria to extradite Dutch terror suspect to Netherlands
A Bulgarian court has ordered a Dutch terror suspect who was arrested on a Bulgarian-Turkey border crossing to be extradited to the Netherlands. Police arrested Helena Soontjens as she crossed into Bulgaria on Dec. 21 at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint at the border with Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC