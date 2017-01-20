Bulgaria reports virulent bird flu at over 50 farms, culling 430,000 poultry
SOFIA: A virulent bird flu virus has spread to 55 poultry farms in Bulgaria prompting the veterinary authorities to announce a cull of some 430,000 birds since it was first detected in the middle of December, agriculture minister Dessislava Taneva said on Saturday. Bulgaria has imposed a nationwide ban on poultry markets and on the hunting of game birds, and has already spent over a million levs to cull birds in a bid to contain the outbreak.
