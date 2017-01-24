Bulgaria: President sets date for ear...

Bulgaria: President sets date for early general elections

The Washington Post

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Bulgaria's new president, Rumen Radev, has set March 26 as the date for early elections and appointed a law professor to lead a caretaker government until then. Ognyan Gerdzhikov, a 70-year-old centrist who served as parliament speaker from 2001 to 2005, will be interim prime minister.

Chicago, IL

