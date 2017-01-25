Bulgaria Nears 'Global Average' in Co...

Bulgaria Nears 'Global Average' in Corruption Perception Index

Bulgaria has ranked 75th in the world in terms of corruption perception and is singled out as the EU state perceived as "most corrupt" by its citizens in the latest Transparency International ranking. The country's score places it at a part with Turkey, both countries ranking 75th out of 176 countries worldwide , the map on Transparency's website shows.

Chicago, IL

