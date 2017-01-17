Bulgaria May Lose EU Presidency If It...

Bulgaria May Lose EU Presidency If It Stirs Divisions, President Warns

Outgoing Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has argued Bulgaria may be stripped of its Council of the European Union presidency if it works toward division within the EU. In his farewell press conference alongside Vice President Margarita Popova , he has said such a move is one of the "big risks" facing the country in the months to come, a step that would be "a shame" on Bulgaria.

