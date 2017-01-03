Bulgaria Extends School Holiday until...

Bulgaria Extends School Holiday until Tuesday over Snow, Flu

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgaria's Deputy Education Minister Diyan Stamatov has said schools will remain shut down at least until Tuesday, January 10. On Facebook, Stamatov has cited the severe weather condition across the country and the risk of a flu epidemic spreading further. While January 09 has been declared a nationwide "day off school", several regions have decided to extend the Christmas vacation by one or two additional days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC