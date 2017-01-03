Bulgaria Extends School Holiday until Tuesday over Snow, Flu
Bulgaria's Deputy Education Minister Diyan Stamatov has said schools will remain shut down at least until Tuesday, January 10. On Facebook, Stamatov has cited the severe weather condition across the country and the risk of a flu epidemic spreading further. While January 09 has been declared a nationwide "day off school", several regions have decided to extend the Christmas vacation by one or two additional days.
