Bulgaria Can Negotiate With Russia, EU on Turkish Stream Pipeline
Bulgaria can negotiate with Russia and the EU for the laying of one of the pipelines of Turkish Stream through its territory, said Russian expert Konstantin Simonov , head of the Fund for National and Energy Security. According to Simonov , the situation at present resembles the crisis in the winter of 2009 when Bulgaria stopped receiving gas from Russia through Ukraine.
