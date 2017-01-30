Air Pollution Kills More Than 18 100 in Bulgaria Every Year
More than 18 100 die as a result of conditions caused by air pollution , public broadcaster BNR has said, citing statistics of The Lancet, a British medical journal. Plovdiv, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Sofia and Pernik are the five cities most affected, according to the figures.
