WND Admits Man Who Pushed Woman Down Stairs Wasn't Muslim

Remember earlier this month when WorldNetDaily's Joe Kovacs effectively asserted that the perpetrator in a German incident in which a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs was a Muslim "migrant" -- then had to walk it back in the face of the utter lack of evidence to support that claim without issuing a correction? An arrest has been made in the high-profile case of a man who kicked a woman down a flight of subway stairs in Berlin, Germany an attack that horrified the world when video of the incident went viral. Svetoslav Stoykov, 27, of Varna, Bulgaria, was taken into custody at a bus station upon his return to Berlin from France, where authorities think he went to hide with relatives in coastal town of Nice.

Chicago, IL

