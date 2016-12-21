Wind Alert Issued for Most of Bulgaria
Bulgarian weather authorities have issued a Code Yellow warning over strong winds expected in nearly all of the country's regions. Moderate to fresh gales will blow to the northwest, at a speed of 12-17 m/s and gusts of up to 20-22 m/s in 24 of Bulgaria's 28 regions.
