Warning is issued of 'immediate and severe' risk of terror...
India has been the scene of several attacks by Muslim terrorists over the years, including bomb attacks in Mumbai in 1993 and a gun and bomb attack in the same city a few years later. Israel's anti-terrorism directorate today issued a travel warning for India, citing an immediate threat, particularly in the south-west of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC