Trakia Motorway Reopened en Route to Burgas after Huge Traffic Jam
Parts of the Trakia motorway area that had been sealed off for almost 24 hours were reopened on Saturday afternoon, the Road Infrastructure Agency has said. Traffic was restored in direction from Zimnitsa transportation hub to the Black Sea city of Burgas, but with snow plows moving in front of the vehicles and with the presence of police vehicles along the motorway.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
