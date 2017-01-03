Trakia Motorway Reopened en Route to ...

Trakia Motorway Reopened en Route to Burgas after Huge Traffic Jam

Saturday Dec 31

Parts of the Trakia motorway area that had been sealed off for almost 24 hours were reopened on Saturday afternoon, the Road Infrastructure Agency has said. Traffic was restored in direction from Zimnitsa transportation hub to the Black Sea city of Burgas, but with snow plows moving in front of the vehicles and with the presence of police vehicles along the motorway.

Chicago, IL

