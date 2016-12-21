No Reports on Injured Bulgarians in Berlin Christmas Market Incident
There have been no immediate reports of Bulgarian nationals killed or wounded by the lorry which ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia has said.
