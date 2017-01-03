Hundreds Stranded on Roads after Chain Crashes Near Bulgaria's Burgas

Part of Trakia motorway and a bypass route leading into Burgas will remain closed at least until the afternoon on Saturday as heavy chain-reaction crashes have left the roads jammed since Friday evening. The road linking the towns of Karnobat and Aytos to Burgas has also been completely sealed off after a TIR truck crashed, blocking the lanes, despite a ban on heavy vehicles moving there.

