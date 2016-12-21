Ganja hands over symbolic key of Euro...

Ganja hands over symbolic key of European Youth Capital to Varna

Wednesday Dec 21

Azerbaijan`s Ganja has handed over a symbolic key of the European Youth Capital to the Bulgarian city of Varna. At a ceremony to mark the end of Ganja`s mission as the European Youth Capital - 2016, head of the city`s Executive Authority Elmar Valiyev passed the symbolic key to Varna mayor Ivan Portnih.

Chicago, IL

