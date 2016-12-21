Flu Epidemic Declared in Two Bulgaria...

Flu Epidemic Declared in Two Bulgarian Towns

Sofia News Agency

The southern Bulgarian towns of Harmanli and Haskovo have declared a flu epidemic as of December 29, public broadcaster BNR reports. Routine medical examinations, visits to patients in hospitals, elective surgery, and consultations for pregnant women and mothers of nurslings will be suspended over that period.

Chicago, IL

