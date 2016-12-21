Famed dancer in Centenary Stage Nutcracker
Hadjitanev will be performing the role of Snow Pas and Cavalier. Hadjitanev was a finalist in the International Ballet Competition in Varna, and received first prize in the International Festival of Arts in Fivizano, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Township Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
|Free Kosovo, Bush Insists (Jun '07)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,791
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC