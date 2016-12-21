Emma has been chosen to represent Scotland at the Junior European Karate Championships.
Emma Ruthven has been practising the sport since the age of seven and has worked her way to become a Scottish, Welsh and Irish champion in her field. Over the past year, the teenager has competed all over Europe, travelling as far New York before being selected to represent Scotland at the Junior European Karate Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria in February 2017.
