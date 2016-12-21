Emma has been chosen to represent Sco...

Emma has been chosen to represent Scotland at the Junior European Karate Championships.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Evening Times

Emma Ruthven has been practising the sport since the age of seven and has worked her way to become a Scottish, Welsh and Irish champion in her field. Over the past year, the teenager has competed all over Europe, travelling as far New York before being selected to represent Scotland at the Junior European Karate Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria in February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC