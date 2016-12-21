Ducks culled in Bulgaria after bird flu found on three farms
More than 4,000 ducks were culled in Bulgaria over the past few days after bird flu was found on three farms, the Bulgarian food safety agency said on Monday. Some 3,150 of the ducks were from a farm in the southern village of Manole, another 900 ducks were from a farm in the northwestern town of Vratsa and several dozen of birds were from the village of Novo Selo on the river Danube.
