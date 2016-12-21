Code Yellow Warning in Force for Half of Bulgaria

Fifteen of the country's twenty-eight regions are affected. These include Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Shumen, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.