Bulgaria's Trendafilova Named Head of Kosovo's Special Court
A Bulgarian judge has been named to lead a special European Union court created to prosecute ethnic Albanian rebels for crimes committed during and in the immediate aftermath of Kosovo's war for independence. The EU's rule of law mission appointed former International Criminal Court judge Ekaterina Trendafilova on Wednesday to head the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.
