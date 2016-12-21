Bulgaria's Levski PFC 'May Change Ownership Again'
Spas Rusev , the businessman who was transferred the ownership of Bulgaria's renowned Levski football club this year, may be preparing to leave club, sources say. Rusev got the all shares at Levski earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
|Free Kosovo, Bush Insists (Jun '07)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,791
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC