Bulgaria's GERB No Longer Has Edge in...

Bulgaria's GERB No Longer Has Edge in Voter Support - Poll

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Sofia News Agency

The lead of GERB , Bulgaria's biggest party led by outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov , has shrunk drastically, a fresh survey shows. GERB would get 20.3% of the vote, while its main opponent, the Bulgarian Socialist Party which was an opposition to the outgoing cabinet, would earn 18.4% of the vote if an early election were to be held shortly, according to a Gallup International poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
News Free Kosovo, Bush Insists (Jun '07) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,791
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC