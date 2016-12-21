Bulgaria's GERB No Longer Has Edge in Voter Support - Poll
The lead of GERB , Bulgaria's biggest party led by outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov , has shrunk drastically, a fresh survey shows. GERB would get 20.3% of the vote, while its main opponent, the Bulgarian Socialist Party which was an opposition to the outgoing cabinet, would earn 18.4% of the vote if an early election were to be held shortly, according to a Gallup International poll.
