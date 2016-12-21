Bulgaria's Chief Commissioner: Hitrino's Air Is Clear
"The air in Hitrino is clear and there is no gas ," announced Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov during a meeting of the Regional Headquarters for dealing with disasters in Shumen. Nikolov added that all residents who wished to return to their homes have done so and there is now electricity in the village.
