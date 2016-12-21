Bulgarian 'who kicked a woman down a flight of stairs in Berlin' is arrested when bus driver spots him complaining about a passenger using their phone loudly A Bulgarian who allegedly kicked a woman down the stairs at an underground station in Berlin has been arrested after complaining loudly on a coach about a fellow passenger using a mobile phone. The attack, in October, was captured on video and when it went viral earlier this month the prime suspect, Svetoslav Stoykov, 27, fled to France, where he hid with relatives in Nice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.