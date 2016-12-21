Bulgarian man pleads not guilty in US...

Bulgarian man pleads not guilty in US cybercrime case

A Bulgarian man pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that he used sophisticated malware designed to steal banking credentials and other confidential information from infected computers of two western Pennsylvania companies and two California firms. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh alleges Krasimir Nikolov, 44, of Varna, Bulgaria, gained access to online bank accounts by transmitting malware over Avalanche, a worldwide cybercrime network dismantled last month by federal and foreign authorities.

