Bulgarian man pleads not guilty in malware scheme

Thursday Dec 22

A Bulgarian man has pleaded not guilty to charges he used sophisticated malware designed to steal banking credentials and other confidential information from infected computers. The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that 44-year-old Krasimir Nikolov of Varna, Bulgaria, gained access to victims' online bank accounts and transferred funds or tried to do so.

Chicago, IL

