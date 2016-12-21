Bulgarian court orders detention for ...

Bulgarian court orders detention for Dutch terrorism suspect

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Bulgarian court has ordered continued detention for a Dutch terrorism suspect arrested at a border crossing with Turkey. The district court in the southern town of Haskovo said Friday that 33-year-old Dutch national Helena Sontjens was detained when she entered Bulgaria on Wednesday.

