Bulgaria launches new tender to operate Plovdiv airport
Dec 28 Bulgaria has relaunched a tender to run the airport in its second-largest city, Plovdiv, for 35 years, the government's press office said on Wednesday. The Balkan country issued a previous tender in March for the airport, which also serves as a reserve landing ground for Sofia airport, but failed to attract much interest.
